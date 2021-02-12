Nice drop: Five Australian wineries for sale now

Australians are making the move from the cities to the regions in record numbers according to the latest ABS figures, taking advantage of the work-from-home revolution to up sticks in search of a more sedate pace of living.

But what if you can’t, or don’t want to, take your job with you on your move to regional Australia?

These wineries which offer a tantalising combination of a lifestyle property with a working income, could hold the solution to your dilemma.

Bridgetown, WA

This idyllic winery on the banks of Western Australia’s Blackwood River consists of about 50 per cent shiraz with the remaining balance a mix of tempranillo, durif, barbera and brown muscat.

With a very manageable 0.81 hectares of vineyards and a four-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead with bushland views, it could provide the ideal tree change.

It’s on the market for $750,000

Sellicks Hill, South Australia

Situated on about 10 hectares, this lifestyle property is set against the the beautiful backdrop of the Sellicks Hills on the outskirts of Adelaide.

The 8.7-hectare vineyard, consisting of shiraz, was planted in 1999 and has been fully certified as organic for about the past 19 years. It’s currently supplying an organic winemaker in nearby McLaren Vale.

There’s a 1986-built brick veneer home consisting of four bedrooms and two bathrooms, as a large workshop shed which could also house a small winery, according to the listing.

The property has been listed with a price guide of $1.3 million-plus.

Deloraine, Tasmania

This Apple Isle delight promises multiple income streams for a new owner, with the listing touting a vineyard, cellar door, wine sales and accommodation.

Situated on 5.97 hectares just outside the town of Deloraine, a fixture on the Cradle Coast tourist route, the property consists of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead dating back to the 1940s. A two-bedroom cottage was added in 2018 and would make the ideal home office or farm-stay style accommodation, according to the listing.

There’s 2.3 hectares of pinot noir, pinot gris, baco noir and chardonnay.

It’s on the market with a price tag of $1.4 million.

Wellington, NSW

Surrounded by towns including Orange, Dubbo and Mudgee, this property in Wellington, NSW, has been operating as a winery for close to 50 years, according to the listing.

The property is spread across 16.36 hectares and eight separate titles and there’s potential to further develop and expand the current operations to include a conference centre.

Accommodation is taken care of with a three-bedroom, double-brick home surrounded by established gardens and overlooking the river flats.

It’s on the market for $1.1 million.

Peak Crossing, Queensland

You’ll never run short of room for guests with this winery listing, which features a whopping 22 two-bedroom guest cottages.

The grand scale doesn’t end there. There’s an owner’s residence with nine bedrooms and a total of 16.9 hectares of vines.

Operating as the Flinders Peak Winery, the property also includes a conference centre, making it a popular wedding destination.

It’s on the market for $3.5 million.

