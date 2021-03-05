Escape to the country: five hobby farms for sale

Has working from home got you dreaming of wide, open spaces and fresh country air? Maybe one of these hobby farms is just what you’re waiting for.

Set on 21.04 hectares of flat red-gum country adjacent to the King River, Glascar Farm holds almost 1 kilometre of river frontage.

The 1930-built homestead has high ceilings and large verandahs looking out over the well-kept gardens. Beyond the home, the property has paddocks fenced for livestock, stables and horse shelters, plus a round yard and lunging area.

There is also an old tobacco kiln, machinery shed, chicken run and fenced vegetable garden.

At Mirranook, you would be living on an elevated, fenced block set on 50.13 hectares of bush and cleared land.

The distinctive five-bedroom home was built in 1990, inspired by the Dumaresq Train Station. For the star-gazers, there is a purpose-built observatory with a retractable roof on cleared land.

In the yard, there is a work shed for farm equipment, a chook run and a kids’ cubby house.

Described as a “farmlet”, this property on the north side of Bairnsdale, Victoria, has everything you need to get close to being entirely self-sufficient.

The large, country-style home overlooks the garden, and the property has ample shedding, a chook run, a large vegetable garden, water tanks and fenced paddocks.

On the fringe of Port Macquarie, this 40-hectare property comes with water views and access to the recreational pursuits the area is known for. With a bright, modern home, the property adjoins watersport facility Stoney Park and is close to the Wilson River, which has purpose-built amenities for fishing, kayaking and boating.

The property is fenced for livestock and has substantial shedding.

This property leading up to the hills of Wilsons Pocket consists of 10.32 hectares of prime grazing land near Gympie, Queensland.

You could graze cattle or horses on the land or work it as a hobby farm, making the most of the fruit trees growing in the fenced yard.

