Cheers to that: 7 country pubs for sale

Have you always dreamt of being the perfect publican? Get behind the bar and play host as the owner of one of these character-filled regional pubs.

The closest pub to Australia’s geographical centre, the Kulgera Pub in the NT has all the character you’d expect from that part of the country. The Mulga Bar, decorated with hats hanging from the ceiling, is open daily to refresh travellers. The roadhouse also offers accommodation, fuel, and a towing service to road-trippers in trouble. The asking price is $2.99 million for the 10.96 hectares of freehold land.

With a long history of good trade, The Telegraph on Hobart’s waterfront is on the market and full of potential for improvements. Close to the MONA ferry, the pub has a basement, bar and kitchen, as well as a licensed outdoor area. Plus, there’s a large, unused floor area that could be transformed into a brewery, distillery, dining space or used for functions. There’s also potential to create a rooftop bar.

This historic hotel in Atherton, Queensland, was built in 1936 and is changing hands for the first time since 1994 as the owners retire. Registered for 70 guests in 19 bedrooms, the hotel part of the business has been run as a backpackers’ hostel. There are two working bars and room for a beer garden.

The “Mighty Blighty” Hotel is another historic hotel full of character. It’s the only hotel in Blighty, NSW, and on a busy highway to catch passing motorists. Recently refurbished, it’s near local sporting facilities and a favourite for local sports teams and farmers. It will go to auction on May 26.

The fully renovated Linville Hotel on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is a foodie destination pub that even has its own merch. The beer garden, verandahs and inside-out dining make it a beautiful venue for an owner-operator – especially when you consider the manager’s accommodation has also been recently renovated and has its own spa pool. The asking price is $1.45 million.

When you get to the end of the Warrego Highway in the heart of the Queensland outback, you’ll spot the cattle horns adorning the Cattle Camp Hotel. The prominent motel, on the market for $2.35 million, features a beer garden that can seat 150 people, a public bar and lounge, hotel and motel rooms, Keno, and a drive-through bottle shop.

The Minnipa Hotel Motel, in the centre of this Eyre Peninsula town, has been a family-run business for the past 50 years. There’s room to expand the business beyond its hotel, motel, family and backpacker accommodation as well as front bar, dining room and bottle shop. It’s time for the current owners to move on, and they’re selling up for $490,000.

