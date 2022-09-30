Nursery legend lists Tasmanian operation on the market
Over six decades at the helm of Tasmanian nurseries, it is no exaggeration to say that Bill Allan and his late wife Noelene sold trillions – yes, trillions – of plants, flowers and herbs.
Just last year, the wholesaler Allan’s Nursery on the outskirts of Launceston sold a jaw-dropping 14,000,000 seedlings.
“At any one time, we’ve got upwards of 10,000,000 plants in the place,” says Allan. “And it turns around five times a year.”
After the passing of his wife and son last year, 84-year-old Allan has decided to sell the business and retire to enjoy fishing and lawn bowls. “It’s a pleasure to be here, but I’ve got old legs. I’m worn out.”
He is leaving the industry with the reputation of a giant. “He’s been a pioneer in the nursery industry,” says listing agent Roger Dick of Goldman Property, selling the property alongside Ian Singline of Shepherd and Heap.
“He and his wife worked all their life. He’s been very innovative and well regarded in the industry as a leader.”
“He was the first to put in underground heating.”
Along with winning accolades, such as the nurseryman of the year, Allan also bred a unique flower, a pansy they called Storm Cloud.
“It’s the most unusual pansy. Its petals have a white strip through them, which is uncharacteristic,” says Allan.
“They have to be hand pollinated with a little brush and kept away from other pansies, so they don’t cross-pollinate.”
He also bred two types of tomato plants: Mama Mia and Allans Early Red. The latter has been in production since 1967 and is available throughout the country.
His knowledge and passion for flowers and plants are evident in conversation, even after all these years. When asked about how the industry had transformed and evolved, he explains how fertiliser ingredients and production have changed, as well as his soil mix.
The Allans’ nursery empire once included three retail centres, but these were sold off over the years, with only the wholesale site at Youngtown left in the family.
The nursery grows and sells an enormous range of ornamentals, herbs, flowers, trees and vegetable seedlings. Bunnings is one of their main customers, buying roughly 1700 different products.
The nursery employs nine full-time staff, including two managers.
“I’d like [the new owners] to carry on with the staff,” says Allan. “Some of the staff I’ve got have been here since they left school. They are all brilliant.”
He offered to stay in touch with the new owners to assist with the handover. While he would like to see the business continue, the property could also appeal to developers, zoned for future residential subdivision.
On-site, glasshouses and polyhouse structures cover about 8000 square metres. Hydronic heating, shading and ventilation boost production in the cooler months. There is also a workshop, machinery shed, potting shed, soil mix bays and an administration building.
Machinery and equipment include two delivery trucks, a front-end loader, a forklift, and tractor.
The agent would not speculate on a price range.
“We’re offering it to the market by expressions of interest,” he says.
The campaign for 77 Victoria Street closes on October 20 at 5pm.