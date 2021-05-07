Domain Allhomes
  • Property
  • Business for Sale
  • Franchise
  • Agency Search
  • News
  • Advice
  • Coworking
  • Feedback
  • news
  • Commercial Sales
  • There's a growing campaign to save Tasmania's only ice-skating rink from being redeveloped
The growing campaign to save Tasmania
The Hobart ice-skating rink was opened 40 years ago by the original owners who are now looking to sell.

There’s a growing campaign to save Tasmania’s only ice-skating rink from being redeveloped

Sue Williams

Keep up with Commercial Real Estate news.

We recommend

The historic hotel on track to smash town record

The historic hotel on track to smash town record

Holey Moley! Investors tee up for mini-golf property sale

Holey Moley! Investors tee up for mini-golf property sale

Fortius arrives with Irongate at Rundle Place in $210m deal

Fortius arrives with Irongate at Rundle Place in $210m deal

Health and safety a critical issue for every business

Health and safety a critical issue for every business

CRE

Browse by capital city

Sydney commercial real estate

Melbourne commercial real estate

Brisbane commercial real estate

Adelaide commercial real estate

Perth commercial real estate

Canberra commercial real estate

Darwin commercial real estate

Hobart commercial real estate

Properties for sale

NSW properties for sale

VIC properties for sale

QLD properties for sale

SA properties for sale

WA properties for sale

ACT properties for sale

NT properties for sale

TAS properties for sale

Properties for lease

NSW properties for lease

VIC properties for lease

QLD properties for lease

SA properties for lease

WA properties for lease

ACT properties for lease

NT properties for lease

TAS properties for lease

International

Singapore commercial sales

Singapore commercial lease

Malaysian commercial sales

Malaysian commercial lease

North Malaysian commercial sales

North Malaysian commercial lease

Indonesian commercial sales

Indonesian commercial lease

Popular Searches

Sydney

Toowoomba City

Surry Hills

Melbourne

Dandenong

Brisbane

Morton Vale

Noosaville

Partners

© 2021 domain group

  • Privacy
  • Terms of Use
  • Sitemap