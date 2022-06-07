Romantic wedding venue Chateau Wyuna awaits a sale proposal

Coming over from her Yarra Valley retreat, Dame Nellie Melba was such a regular visitor that the log cabin’s heritage citation says Earle installed a marble bath for her that was fed by the creek.

Although buffered by its 21,722-square-metre very treed block, Chateau Wyuna at 170 Swansea Road, Mount Evelyn, is now surrounded by outer suburbia. Yet it is still romantic enough to be one of Melbourne’s better-known wedding and events venues.