Reviving one of Sydney's 'great' neighbourhoods

Growthbuilt co-founder and director Colin Rahim said he was also thrilled to be involved as his company was started 17 years ago with the $34,000 refit of a commercial office in one of the same buildings and the repair of its leaking roof. From there it’s grown to a business with a $300 million turnover, with recent heritage adaptations, including the Juanita Nielson Community Centre in Woolloomooloo and the Griffiths Tea Building in Surry Hills.