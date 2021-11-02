Domain Allhomes
  • Property
  • Business for Sale
  • Franchise
  • Agency Search
  • News
  • Advice
  • Coworking
  • Investing
  • Feedback
  • news
  • Architecture & Design
  • Retro motels enjoy a renaissance on the Gold Coast
Palm trees and neon signs: Retro motels enjoy a renaissance
The Mysa Hotel in Palm Beach. Photo: Trent Mitchell

Retro motels enjoy a renaissance on the Gold Coast

Cath Johnsen

Keep up with Commercial Real Estate news.

Check out our Privacy Policy.

We recommend

ABC lists Artarmon television production site for sale

ABC lists Artarmon television production site for sale

'The place has a real buzz about it': The Sydney suburb experiencing a 'renaissance'

'The place has a real buzz about it': The Sydney suburb experiencing a 'renaissance'

‘Absolutely thumping' market: Laundy family snaps up Central Coast pub for $38m

‘Absolutely thumping' market: Laundy family snaps up Central Coast pub for $38m

Queensland's property sector a bright light in state's post-mining economy

Queensland's property sector a bright light in state's post-mining economy

CRE

Browse by capital city

Sydney commercial real estate

Melbourne commercial real estate

Brisbane commercial real estate

Adelaide commercial real estate

Perth commercial real estate

Canberra commercial real estate

Darwin commercial real estate

Hobart commercial real estate

Properties for sale

NSW properties for sale

VIC properties for sale

QLD properties for sale

SA properties for sale

WA properties for sale

ACT properties for sale

NT properties for sale

TAS properties for sale

Properties for lease

NSW properties for lease

VIC properties for lease

QLD properties for lease

SA properties for lease

WA properties for lease

ACT properties for lease

NT properties for lease

TAS properties for lease

Rural & Farming properties

Rural & Farming for sale in NSW

Rural & Farming for sale in VIC

Rural & Farming for sale in QLD

Rural & Farming for sale in SA

Rural & Farming for sale in WA

Rural & Farming for sale in NT

Rural & Farming for sale in TAS

Rural & Farming for sale in ACT

Popular Searches

Sydney

Toowoomba City

Surry Hills

Melbourne

Dandenong

Brisbane

Morton Vale

Noosaville

Partners

© 2021 domain group

  • Privacy
  • Terms of Use
  • Sitemap