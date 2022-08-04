Office norms reimagined to benefit every personality type

Mundy, who himself has ADHD, says the best parallel to understanding the different environments that may bring out the best in everyone is a food court. There, you’ll see some diners choose a single table tucked away almost in the dark, the furthest they can find away from the rest, while other people go straight to the centre where there’s lots of activity and noise; some might find a bench sitting against a window and others might prefer to be closer to the perimeter, and wear headphones to block out the cacophony.