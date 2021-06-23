Domain Allhomes
  • Property
  • Business for Sale
  • Franchise
  • Agency Search
  • News
  • Advice
  • Coworking
  • Feedback
  • news
  • Buildings
  • NSW government plans to convert the heritage-listed Prince Alfred substation and switch-house into office space
Revamp planned for Central Station
The facade of the substation at Prince Alfred Park, near Central Station.

NSW government plans to convert the heritage-listed Prince Alfred substation and switch-house into office space

Allison Worrall

Keep up with Commercial Real Estate news.

We recommend

Hotels in heritage buildings have the "story" holidaymakers want

Hotels in heritage buildings have the "story" holidaymakers want

Universities and schools look to their property portfolios to restore cash flow after the pandemic

Universities and schools look to their property portfolios to restore cash flow after the pandemic

Roc Partners offers $200m veggie glasshouse as sale-and-leaseback

Roc Partners offers $200m veggie glasshouse as sale-and-leaseback

How to increase your commercial real estate ROI

How to increase your commercial real estate ROI

CRE

Browse by capital city

Sydney commercial real estate

Melbourne commercial real estate

Brisbane commercial real estate

Adelaide commercial real estate

Perth commercial real estate

Canberra commercial real estate

Darwin commercial real estate

Hobart commercial real estate

Properties for sale

NSW properties for sale

VIC properties for sale

QLD properties for sale

SA properties for sale

WA properties for sale

ACT properties for sale

NT properties for sale

TAS properties for sale

Properties for lease

NSW properties for lease

VIC properties for lease

QLD properties for lease

SA properties for lease

WA properties for lease

ACT properties for lease

NT properties for lease

TAS properties for lease

International

Singapore commercial sales

Singapore commercial lease

Malaysian commercial sales

Malaysian commercial lease

North Malaysian commercial sales

North Malaysian commercial lease

Indonesian commercial sales

Indonesian commercial lease

Popular Searches

Sydney

Toowoomba City

Surry Hills

Melbourne

Dandenong

Brisbane

Morton Vale

Noosaville

Partners

© 2021 domain group

  • Privacy
  • Terms of Use
  • Sitemap