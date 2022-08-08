Long time, no sea: Danny's Seafood founder interested in returning after seven years
The site of an iconic 30-year-old Sydney seafood eatery is up for lease – and among the interested parties is the original operator who’s now considering returning to the fold after seven years away running another venture interstate.
Danny’s Seafood Restaurant, overlooking Botany Bay, recently closed last month after a new occupier finally gave up the battle with rising costs, COVID, staff shortages and competition from rival local seafood bistro, The Boatshed.
The vast 900-square-metre premises, long a much-loved landmark of La Perouse, is now up for lease for more than $600,000 a year. The 1613-square-metre site occupies the corner of Anzac Parade and Endeavour Avenue.
“We’re getting a lot of interest from restaurateurs and the founder, Danny Meares, also called and said he’s interested in coming down and having a look,” said the agent handling the property, Anthony Vella, director of Ray White Maroubra and commercial South Sydney.
“I think he’d be a very popular person to take it back over. But I don’t know if it would be seafood again. We’ve had a lot of inquiries from people talking about different cuisines – Lebanese, Mediterranean, modern Australian …”
The building has a ground-floor takeaway shop and a level-one dining room with space for about 400 tables, inside and out, with panoramic views over the water. At 1605 Anzac Parade, it’s also close to La Perouse Museum and the heritage-listed Bare Island, featured in Mission Impossible 2.
It was originally sold eight years ago for a record $8.2 million. Meares later sold the business, and bought another eatery, the Watermark Bar & Grill in Townsville, along with good mate, political lobbyist Graham Richardson, for $3.6 million.
With Richardson having a stake of about 10 per cent in the Queensland restaurant, the two men later fell out, with legal action being taken, and the restaurant was sold for $2.5 million to the Kickon Group.
Meanwhile, Danny’s Seafood’s corner premises changed hands again in June last year, with a sale for $11.48 million. With the operator closing the doors for the final time in July 2022, and the building up for lease, Meares is now said to be eyeing his first restaurant love, and contemplating a reunion.
Co-agent John Skufris, also of Ray White South Sydney, said it would offer a lot of potential for any restaurateur. “It is a great opportunity as it’s in a part of Sydney that doesn’t have that many,” he said.
“It has a big outdoor area as well, and those amazing views. It’s an iconic place that everyone knows so well and remembers so fondly as somewhere to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, Mother’s Days and any big occasion.”
If Meares does take the restaurant back on, however, and goes back to serving up his speciality, seafood, he will face a lot more competition from nearby brasserie The Boatshed.
Overlooking Frenchman’s Beach, The Boatshed was originally a passion project of former NRL star turned manager and TV presenter Braith Anasta and his wife Jodi before both the business and their relationship crumbled. In late 2018, however, it reopened after a major renovation and, despite the pandemic, has been thriving.