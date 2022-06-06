Let there be colour! Dulux Colour Awards see beige and charcoals recede into the past

For his third outing, this time a refined pizzeria that is soft on the inside and almost an incidental discovery of some place down a back lane in old Rome or Naples, in his intimate new Carlton premises, Rinaldo “Ronnie” Di Stasio allowed Hassell to have their way in a manner the judges presented with a commendation because, they said, it becomes an indelible imprint in memory. “Such is its level of originality and theatricality.”