Keeping places: Pending national awards highlight new approach to architectural conservation

Whereas redevelopment once commenced with the complete razing of sites and many irreplaceable buildings of stone, handmade brick and stained glass, and then morphed into the disfiguring compromise of “facadism”, or the often-ludicrous retention of just the skin of a heritage building, a good number of projects on the 2022 shortlist for the Australian Institute of Architects’ national awards are displaying the way it is being done so differently these days.