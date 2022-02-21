Is it final curtains at the famed John Curtin Hotel?

Set on a 334-square-metre corner block, the hotel is expected to garner offers above $6 million.

Just a few hundred metres from the CBD, and with a height precedent of nine levels on surrounding projects, the site has been earmarked for a mixed-used or residential development.

Director of CBRE Hotels Victoria Mathew George said he is anticipating strong interest from property aggregators and developers, but is “equally confident of active participation from the hotel sector”.

“There’s no reason to suggest it can’t be sold as a pub and to continue on in that vain,” he told Commercial Real Estate.

“Everyone seems to be talking about the potential development aspect but I think a few people who jumped to that conclusion might have overlooked there hasn’t been much freehold-going-concerns stock.”

Owner-operators have been starved for choice in the Melbourne market for the past 10 years, Mr George said, adding freeholds rarely came onto the market and, if they did, usually had a long lease in place.

Mr George said he expected “genuine interest from owner-operators looking to utilise and expand on the hotel’s licence.”