Domain Allhomes
  • Property
  • Business for Sale
  • Franchise
  • Agency Search
  • News
  • Advice
  • Coworking
  • Feedback
  • news
  • Development
  • Knight Frank reports record commercial property sales in NSW over June quarter
Developers flock back into Sydney property market: Knight Frank
A Lane Cove North site with a DA already approved for a townhouse development sold for $6,535,000.

Knight Frank reports record commercial property sales in NSW over June quarter

Sue Williams

Keep up with Commercial Real Estate news.

Check out our Privacy Policy.

We recommend

'Everyone knows it's coming': The rise of electric vans and trucks

'Everyone knows it's coming': The rise of electric vans and trucks

Rents are so high many are opting to live in apartment hotels

Rents are so high many are opting to live in apartment hotels

Darling Harbour hotel sale sets up major Sydney apartment play

Darling Harbour hotel sale sets up major Sydney apartment play

The legal considerations you need to understand for your growing business

The legal considerations you need to understand for your growing business

CRE

Browse by capital city

Sydney commercial real estate

Melbourne commercial real estate

Brisbane commercial real estate

Adelaide commercial real estate

Perth commercial real estate

Canberra commercial real estate

Darwin commercial real estate

Hobart commercial real estate

Properties for sale

NSW properties for sale

VIC properties for sale

QLD properties for sale

SA properties for sale

WA properties for sale

ACT properties for sale

NT properties for sale

TAS properties for sale

Properties for lease

NSW properties for lease

VIC properties for lease

QLD properties for lease

SA properties for lease

WA properties for lease

ACT properties for lease

NT properties for lease

TAS properties for lease

International

Singapore commercial sales

Singapore commercial lease

Malaysian commercial sales

Malaysian commercial lease

North Malaysian commercial sales

North Malaysian commercial lease

Indonesian commercial sales

Indonesian commercial lease

Popular Searches

Sydney

Toowoomba City

Surry Hills

Melbourne

Dandenong

Brisbane

Morton Vale

Noosaville

Partners

© 2021 domain group

  • Privacy
  • Terms of Use
  • Sitemap