Domain Allhomes
  • Property
  • Business for Sale
  • Franchise
  • Agency Search
  • News
  • Advice
  • Coworking
  • Feedback
  • news
  • Commercial Sales
  • A bank building in the Sydney suburb of Coogee has sold for $11.2 million
Local business owner snaps up bank building for $11.2m
The building has been home to the Commonwealth Bank for more than 35 years.

A bank building in the Sydney suburb of Coogee has sold for $11.2 million

Antony Lawes

Keep up with Commercial Real Estate news.

We recommend

Justin Hemmes buys first venue in Byron Bay for $13.5 million

Justin Hemmes buys first venue in Byron Bay for $13.5 million

New apartments at historic Rushall Park shortlisted for architecture award

New apartments at historic Rushall Park shortlisted for architecture award

Market wrap: all the leasing and sales activity in and around Sydney

Market wrap: all the leasing and sales activity in and around Sydney

Why these investors are choosing commercial property over residential

Why these investors are choosing commercial property over residential

CRE

Browse by capital city

Sydney commercial real estate

Melbourne commercial real estate

Brisbane commercial real estate

Adelaide commercial real estate

Perth commercial real estate

Canberra commercial real estate

Darwin commercial real estate

Hobart commercial real estate

Properties for sale

NSW properties for sale

VIC properties for sale

QLD properties for sale

SA properties for sale

WA properties for sale

ACT properties for sale

NT properties for sale

TAS properties for sale

Properties for lease

NSW properties for lease

VIC properties for lease

QLD properties for lease

SA properties for lease

WA properties for lease

ACT properties for lease

NT properties for lease

TAS properties for lease

International

Singapore commercial sales

Singapore commercial lease

Malaysian commercial sales

Malaysian commercial lease

North Malaysian commercial sales

North Malaysian commercial lease

Indonesian commercial sales

Indonesian commercial lease

Popular Searches

Sydney

Toowoomba City

Surry Hills

Melbourne

Dandenong

Brisbane

Morton Vale

Noosaville

Partners

© 2021 domain group

  • Privacy
  • Terms of Use
  • Sitemap