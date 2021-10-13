‘We got the timing just right’ on Sofitel Adelaide: developer

Developer Daniel Palumbo says his family could not have timed the opening of its $150 million Sofitel Adelaide any better, as the finishing touches went on the city’s first new five-star hotel since the InterContinental was completed more than three decades ago.

To be operated by accommodation giant Accor under one of its flagship luxury brands, the 251-room hotel within one of Adelaide’s tallest towers will open its doors on November 4, as domestic tourism kicks back into life ahead of what should be a more “normal” Christmas than last year.

“I’m excited and optimistic about the November opening,” said Mr Palumbo, who runs the family’s development business with his brothers Don and Anthony.

“I think we will roll up just right, but by pure luck. If we timed it earlier, it might have been a bit more problematic,” he told The Australian Financial Review.

The Sofitel is the culmination of a decade-long project by the Palumbo family, which started when it began amalgamating a prime site at 106 Currie Street in the heart of the Adelaide CBD.

Six years ago, the family struck an agreement with Accor to operate the hotel, which will sit within a 32-storey tower and includes 69 residential apartments, sold off the plan, occupying the top eight floors.

The hotel has been designed to reflect both the French heritage of the Sofitel brand and pay homage its surroundings: the lobby features a chandelier inspired by the shape of the city’s River Torrens while guest bathrooms feature a mosaic design inspired by the stained-glass windows of prominent Adelaide cathedrals.

Inside will be the Sofitel Club Lounge, two bars, a swimming pool, a fitness centre and meeting and private dining spaces.

A key element will be a “theatrical” modern French restaurant on level nine, Garcon Bleu, which the Palumbos are confident will prove another drawcard for visitors to the city.

“Our goal is to bring business, jobs and residents back to the city,” Mr Palumbo said.

“We believe an international brand like Sofitel aligns with the development goals of the city.”

The hotel will add to an improving hospitality scene in the CBD after the 329-room Crowne Plaza opened last year within the city’s tallest tower on Frome Street.

In 2023, a Westin Hotel operated by Marriott is due to open as part of the redevelopment of the GPO building on the corner of King William and Flinders streets.

Adding to the razzle-dazzle, the InterContinental is undergoing a $32 million full refurbishment by its Thai owners.

Hotel owners will be hoping the city’s occupancy rate, which fell to 38 per cent in August according to STR, will climb back quickly towards the 80 per cent level many enjoyed before the pandemic.

“In many ways we’re lucky as, with a new hotel, there is always a ramp. In our first year, we never expected to hit heights of 80 per cent, so it will be a smaller gap to make up than what other people are experiencing,” Mr Palumbo said of the Sofitel.

“With Christmas coming up, the state voucher scheme expected to have a positive impact and then borders opening up and flights resuming next year, we are quite optimistic about where we end up.”

For Accor, which celebrated 30 years in the Pacific this month, the Sofitel Adelaide is one of six hotels it will open between now and the first quarter of 2022, including a 172-room Movenpick in Melbourne

“The development of the Sofitel will play a major role in further elevating Adelaide’s international profile and is a positive step for the city’s economic growth,” said Accor Pacific chief executive Simon McGrath.

