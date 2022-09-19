Top 10 takeaways from the Financial Review Property Summit

Looking at trends in the economies beyond Australia offers plenty of reasons to be cheerful. Although there’s a lot of uncertainty in Australia at the moment, with inflation not yet peaking, gross domestic product weakening and interest rates still rising, employment is at record levels and will probably remain so, while signs overseas remain strong, advises Matthew Bouw, CEO Asia-Pacific of Cushman & Wakefield. “China is forecasting GDP growth of 5.5 per cent, India of 5.6 per cent and South-East Asia has pretty strong forecasts,” he said. “Europe will be 1.7 per cent to 1.1 per cent, and the US has dropped from 2 per cent to 1.9 per cent. So the outlook for the Asia-Pacific isn’t strong, but it’s still better than the US or Europe, where in the UK, inflation is essentially 22 per cent. And the China and India recovery could be, in the longer term, for the benefit of Australia.”