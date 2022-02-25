Sydney's iconic Cafe Hernandez up for sale

“We’ve been going now for 50 years, as Dad started roasting in 1972 up the road in the building behind the Coke sign before buying this building in 1981 on a handshake deal with its previous owner, who used to operate a Polish deli here. But the pandemic had an effect on the business and made it very tough, especially with so many cafes in the area. The boom days of Cafe Hernandez are now in the past.”