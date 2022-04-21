Stunning Hook Island site ready for new eco resort, luxe glamping

“So we had a lot more resorts 20 years ago than we have now. As a result, we’re really welcoming a new eco-resort on Hook Island as a lot of people are now looking for eco-experiences. Some people like staying in a high rise on Hamilton Island; others like the six-star resort of Hayman Island. But this gives another alternative – and an even stronger reason to come to the Whitsundays instead of going to Bali or Fiji.”