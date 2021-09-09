Australia’s leading wine production region is looking to build its own version of the stunning d’Arenberg Cube building in South Australia’s McLaren Vale in order to wrest attention from the other big winemaking areas.

“We want something that’s going to be eye-catching, and that will grab people’s attention for an area that tends to be a bit overlooked nationally,” said Ben Koops, principal of commercial and partnerships advisory firm Alinea Group.

“South Australia’s Riverland produces 60 per cent of Australia’s wine, by volume, and that’s enormous, but it’s just not well-known. So, we want something that’s going to bring profile to the region, and that’s going to attract tourists and locals alike.”

The ambitious scheme has seen the local Renmark Paringa Council put a landmark site up for tender. The 1200-square-metre parcel of land is on a bend in the Murray River, just by the Renmark town centre, in the middle of the commercial centre and next to a new $3.8 million park.

The council is asking for expressions of interest from parties who have a great idea for the use of 180 Murray Avenue and want to go into partnership with the council to realise the dream.

They’re hoping that someone will come up with a glorious idea for a great hospitality attraction, perhaps including a restaurant, bar, hotel and activities for everyone to participate in that will make that section of the Murray River – 250 kilometres north of Adelaide – a hive of activity.

“The most likely outcome is a long term lease for an innovative use of the site that will economically activate an area that’s the absolute jewel in Renmark’s crown,” said Tim Pfeiffer, Renmark Paringa Council’s director of corporate and community services. “We don’t want to constrain any thinking by suggesting anything; ultimately, it could be anything.

“But it’s a spectacular spot, a unique location, and it deserves something very special.”

The building currently on the site is the former 1930s Westpac Bank building and bank manager’s quarters above, but bidders are being invited either to knock it down or to adapt and reuse parts of it, and extend other parts. The council is open to all-comers, billing it as a “once in a generation” tourism development opportunity.

Renmark is one of the main towns in the Riverland area, which stretches nearly 10,000 square kilometres along the Murray River and then into the outback. It’s 250 kilometres west of Mildura, Victoria.

It has a burgeoning tourism industry, currently worth around $148 million a year. People visit for the wines, to taste some of the 85 commercial varietals from the 30-plus wine brands, including Angove Family wineries, Banrock Station, Berri Estates and Selena Estate. There are also distilleries, including the craft spirits of 23rd Street Distillery, and a quality gourmet food industry.

Renmark has also become a hub for water sports on the river, with water skiing, kayaking, fishing and boat tours. It’s also well-known for the traditional paddle steamer trade.

“The Murray is the biggest river in Australia and the main reason that people come here,” said Pfeiffer. “So, we want a great tourism operation that offers an iconic tourism experience that will activate the site.”

The council has said projects that transform and elevate the site will be viewed favourably, as well as those that showcase the key attributes of the area. It says the timing is perfect for an investor, just as renewal work as part of the local urban plan is being undertaken in the main Renmark centre.

“We’re just starting to come onto the radar of more Australians as a leading tourism region,” said Koop. “We’re the state’s number one houseboat destination as well. We want something that will capture people’s imagination, just like Chester Osborn’s d’Arenberg Cube, which put McLaren Vale on the map.

“We want our own version of that; something that highlights the natural beauty of the site, but that also celebrates the area. We just want a great outcome on the riverfront.”

