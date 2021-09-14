Seven commercial properties for sale for less than $500,000

With the price of residential properties skyrocketing, investors searching for entry-level options are eyeing off commercial property assets as a favourable alternative.

The search for higher yields and a more accessible price point is leading first-time investors to park their money in shops, sheds and offices.

Here are seven properties currently on the market for less than $500,000.

275 Hume Street, South Toowoomba, Queensland

Fielding interest above $380,000, this corner site generates $24,000 per year in net income, making it an attractive alternative to residential investment. Currently leased to a hair and beauty salon, the vendors have recently signed a three-year deal, with the tenants agreeing to pay all outgoings, including management fees. And it’s just a few minutes from the town CBD!

Shop 1/450 Nepean Highway, Chelsea, Victoria

The 75-square-metre shop is being marketed as a perfect introduction to commercial property investment. Exposed to high levels of foot traffic as well as car traffic, the property is tenanted by a nail parlour on a recently renewed three-year lease. It’s a set-and-forget option for the busy investor.

4/24 Hammond Road, Cockburn Central, WA

Jump on the industrial boom with this modern 160-square-metre warehouse in one of the most popular commercial estates south of the Swan River. With two car bays and toilet facilities, the site is listed for $315,000 plus GST. As of this month, the ongoing tenant has agreed to pay $14,400 per annum plus outgoings.

Shop 8/12-14 Waratah Street, Mona Vale, NSW

It might be small, but this 31-square-metre shop has a range of selling points. As well as airconditioning and a high-visibility location, it also offers dual access and dual shop frontage in a bustling shopping arcade. The shop is currently empty, and the vendor is asking for $445,000 plus GST.

64-66 Goondoon Street, Gladstone, Queensland

An opportunity for an aspiring renovator or developer awaits in central Queensland with the listing of the Public Trust Office and its adjoining properties. Comprised of three lots taking in three offices and three residential apartments, the sprawling 735-square-metre parcel of land is listed for $480,000.

Lot 131/12 St Georges Terrace, Perth

A penthouse 67-square-metre office suite with views over the river and Perth Terrace is up for grabs for $399,000 plus GST. Drawcards in the recently refurbished building include floor-to-ceiling windows, sophisticated security and basement facilities, including bike racks and showers.

10/4 High Street, Bayswater, Victoria

For those on a tight budget, this 34-square-metre shop in the Bayswater Retail Hub comes with a $150,000 price tag. The property is zoned mixed-use and is currently rented at $7200 per annum to a local real estate agency.

