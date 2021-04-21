Rich Lister Paul Fudge lists famed thoroughbred stud

It’s one of the most spectacular thoroughbred horse-breeding venues in the world, and now agents are expecting it to attract some of the top operators in the global racing industry.

With its nearly 100 hectares of gently undulating landscape tucked away in the NSW Southern Highlands, Bong Bong Farm has been a regular destination for some of the top horses on the international racing circuit. Now for sale for circa $35 million, it’s expected to be just as popular among their owners.

The vendor, multimillionaire Paul Fudge, put the place together in 2008 and is extremely sad to be putting it up for sale. “My wife and I created Bong Bong Farm by amalgamating five land holdings over 13 years to create a thoroughbred operation on a world-class scale,” he said.

“We spent two years planning it, travelling around the world visiting some of the best thoroughbred complexes on the globe, which has culminated in a property with influences from Kentucky in the United States, Europe and Japan. The property has been home to numerous group and stakes class racehorses, and we’ve spent a lot of time here and really enjoyed it.”

A bout of ill-health has persuaded Mr Fudge, once dubbed one of the “mystery men” of the BRW Rich 200 – now known as The Financial Review Rich List – after the fabric trader took a punt on a mining company that paid out big time, to sell the Moss Vale complex, with his wife, Angela.

The farm, 1.5 hours south of Sydney, can accommodate more than 100 horses and HQ for Waratah Thoroughbreds, offers extensive facilities for pre-training, breeding, and spelling, focusing on a streamlined operation sophisticated infrastructure to meet the needs of quality bloodstock.

The 61 Ladd-Hudson-designed stables are both grand and vast, with a turf and sand training track nearby, as well as a hyperbaric chamber, equine spa, six-horse water walker, training treadmills, two indoor arenas, a vet facility, a blacksmith’s, mounting yards, pool and a lunging yard, with around 43 paddocks connected by laneways.

There are two fully renovated residences on-site amidst manicured Paul Bangay-designed gardens and three staff houses.

Inglis Rural Property sales manager Sam Triggs said the buyer could come from anywhere.

“It’s most likely to be someone associated with the thoroughbred world,” he said. “It could be someone from here, from the northern hemisphere or any other high-net-worth individuals or conglomerate.

“It could become the adjunct to another large-scale enterprise or the flagship property in a portfolio. It’s within earshot of Sydney, and it would be perfect for entertaining clients and showing or breeding horses.”

The property is being sold via an international expression of interest campaign, closing June 2. “We’re very proud of what we’ve created,” said Mr Fudge, who lives part of the time in Sydney’s Woollahra. “But it is now time for us to hand the reins over to a new party to commence the next chapter at Bong Bong Farm.”

A major plus is that there’s plenty of water throughout the property from natural watercourses, ornamental dams, and fully reticulated water systems supplied by town water and equipped bores. The soil is good, too, with improved pastures throughout underpinned by a regimented fertiliser program.

Many of the equine residents are pretty high quality, as well: Stephen O’Halloran – who’d previously spent 17 years with trainer Gai Waterhouse – was appointed head trainer last year.

When he began, he remembers being overwhelmed by the size and scale of the property. That’s something that remains true to this day, says rural property director Jamie Inglis.

“It is difficult to comprehend the enormity and scale of investment until you have physically visited the property,” he said. “Unfortunately, due to Paul’s deteriorating health, this magnificent property has now come onto the market.”

Mr Fudge is worth an estimated $684 million, according to last year’s Rich List.

