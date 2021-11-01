Domain Allhomes
  • Property
  • Business for Sale
  • Franchise
  • Agency Search
  • News
  • Advice
  • Coworking
  • Investing
  • Feedback
  • news
  • Buildings
  • Queen & Collins: A $272 million vote of confidence in Melbourne CBD pays off
A $272 million vote of confidence in Melbourne CBD pays off
Queen & Collins has become a magnet for top companies looking for new Melbourne headquarters.

Queen & Collins: A $272 million vote of confidence in Melbourne CBD pays off

Sue Williams

Keep up with Commercial Real Estate news.

Check out our Privacy Policy.

We recommend

Historic jail built by convicts listed for sale

Historic jail built by convicts listed for sale

Full steam ahead: Why Melbourne hotels are still hot property

Full steam ahead: Why Melbourne hotels are still hot property

‘Absolutely thumping' market: Laundy family snaps up Central Coast pub for $38m

‘Absolutely thumping' market: Laundy family snaps up Central Coast pub for $38m

Why these investors are choosing commercial property over residential

Why these investors are choosing commercial property over residential

CRE

Browse by capital city

Sydney commercial real estate

Melbourne commercial real estate

Brisbane commercial real estate

Adelaide commercial real estate

Perth commercial real estate

Canberra commercial real estate

Darwin commercial real estate

Hobart commercial real estate

Properties for sale

NSW properties for sale

VIC properties for sale

QLD properties for sale

SA properties for sale

WA properties for sale

ACT properties for sale

NT properties for sale

TAS properties for sale

Properties for lease

NSW properties for lease

VIC properties for lease

QLD properties for lease

SA properties for lease

WA properties for lease

ACT properties for lease

NT properties for lease

TAS properties for lease

Rural & Farming properties

Rural & Farming for sale in NSW

Rural & Farming for sale in VIC

Rural & Farming for sale in QLD

Rural & Farming for sale in SA

Rural & Farming for sale in WA

Rural & Farming for sale in NT

Rural & Farming for sale in TAS

Rural & Farming for sale in ACT

Popular Searches

Sydney

Toowoomba City

Surry Hills

Melbourne

Dandenong

Brisbane

Morton Vale

Noosaville

Partners

© 2021 domain group

  • Privacy
  • Terms of Use
  • Sitemap