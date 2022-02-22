One-of-a-kind office buildings from around the world
The days of workers being confined to one desk and one cubicle are mostly in the rear-vision mirror as companies improve their understanding of what makes a productive and happy workplace. Not only have office designs evolved, the very best impress with their innovative architecture and future-focused adaptability.
From an unconventional underground bunker in Stockholm to the conversion of a historic Naval amenities building in Sydney, we take a tour of four inspired office buildings from across the globe.
SelgasCano, Madrid
It stands to reason that an architectural practice will want the kind of workplace that will woo clients, but this Spanish studio has set the bar high with its unique office set in a forested enclave outside central Madrid.
The tubular structure has been sunk into the site, providing good insulation while offering workers an unusual eye-level view of the forest floor. The views extend to the tree-studded landscape – picture evergreen oak, elm, ash, acacia, prunus and plane trees – via a wall of plexiglass forming the building’s northern boundary and wrapping over the roof.
It’s a minimalist design that packs a punch, with one end of the building featuring a hinged opening attached to a weighted pulley mechanism that enables natural ventilation.
Royal Naval House, Sydney
A former amenities building for the Royal Australian Navy, the heritage-listed Royal Naval House is in Grosvenor Place in the heart of Sydney’s CBD. Built c1890, it is now available for lease to a single company.
Designed by Varney Parkes with a later addition by Walter Vernon, Royal Naval House provided a place to dine and sleep for thousands of seamen for more than 80 years. Affectionately known as “Johnny’s”, it has now been converted into unique office space.
Behind the Queen Anne Revival facade, you’ll find period detailing such as high ceilings and stained-glass windows merging with workable, modern floorplates that can be customised.
John Derrick, executive director, Grosvenor Place Sydney, says a stunning glass atrium and distinguished stair hall are highlights of the building, which also offers hotel-style end of trip facilities, meeting rooms, collaboration zones and on-site cafes and restaurants.
Derrick says the colourful history of Royal Naval House sets it apart from its modern neighbours and helps to define a sense of place and an identity for the company that chooses to work here.
“I think it’s clear that now, more than ever, places of work need to be extraordinary,” he says. “They need to nurture learning and collaboration, inspire us, help us keep fit, and bring people back together.”
Pionen, Stockholm
Housed 30 metres underground in a former atomic shelter at White Mountains in Stockholm, the headquarters for Bahnhof, an internet provider, were inspired by science fiction and Bond films. Designed by Albert France-Lanord Architects, the 1200 square-metre space is defined by its vast granite walls and has a timeless, space-age quality.
Housing both offices, server halls and a suspended glass meeting room, Pionen is reportedly one of the most secure data centres in the world with the potential to ride out a nuclear attack with its contents still intact.
Artificial waterfalls, a huge fish tank and greenery bring the outdoors in, and simulated daylight helps workers to adjust to their atypical offices.
Axel Springer Media Campus, Berlin
The creation of a “powerhouse of creativity” was the driver behind the recently completed Axel Springer Media Campus, which is said to provide workspace for more than 3000 of the German publishing company’s employees.
A 45-metre, faceted glass atrium is the star of the cube-like, glazed structure, and serves to divide the OMA-designed building into sections. There are 10 terraced storeys and 13 bridges, and the ground floor houses studios, event and exhibition spaces, canteens and restaurants.
Located in central Berlin, the 13-storey campus features three levels open to the public: a ground floor lobby, a meeting bridge allowing visitors to witness the daily functioning of the company, and a rooftop bar.