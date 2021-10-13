Luxury apartments welcomed but no answer to Eden’s housing crisis

Work is set to start within two months on the biggest housing and tourism development ever undertaken in the sleepy far south coast NSW town of Eden, which is rebounding from a horror two years of bushfires, floods and the pandemic.

Bega Valley Shire Council has approved plans for a residential, hotel and hospital complex overlooking the town proposed by western Sydney developer Core Asset Development (CAD).

It’s being built on the former Eden Fisherman’s Recreation Club site, which CAD bought for $4.5 million, a transaction that will settle later this month. The “Fishos” has rebranded and relocated to the local golf club.

Construction of the four four-storey buildings – three of which are apartment towers, the fourth a hotel – is scheduled to start in December with completion expected in early 2023.

Mark Toma, managing director of CAD, said the development includes 86 apartments priced from $630,000 to $1.6 million for the penthouse plus a 78-room hotel and function centre manged by Radisson.

It’s part of a bigger Eden play for CAD, which last month announced it had bought the town’s historic Australasia Hotel, currently in the midst of major renovation, for around $5 million.

Mr Toma said Eden, which has a deepwater harbour and international cruise wharf, is “absolutely beautiful, and overdue for development but with what we’re doing it will be on the map”.

He’s clearly thinking along the same lines as hotelier Justin Hemmes, who has bought into Narooma, 130 kilometres north.

Dr Alice Howe, director of community, environment and planning at Bega Valley Shire Council, welcomed the new development.

She said Eden, just north of the Victorian border, is still recovering from a tough couple of years that has hit the local tourism industry hard.

“In 2020 we were the most disaster-affected local government area in Australia,” Dr Howe said.

“We’ve had a number of flood events, we’ve had the fires and we’ve had COVID on top of that, which has absolutely decimated our tourism industry.”

But the tide is starting to turn. “We’re certainly seeing a strong increase in bookings and are expecting to have a strong summer, although there’s always uncertainty around lockdowns and we think that will impact decisions that holidaymakers make.”

Meanwhile, housing availability and affordability has emerged a significant for Eden and also the region.

“Our real estate prices have gone up significantly and the availability of accommodation to rent or buy for people who live or work here is at record lows,” Dr Howe said.

“It is great to see more housing diversity, but this is still at the high end of the market and is not going to help our affordability issue.”

