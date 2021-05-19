Justin Hemmes’ Merivale group buys inner-west hotel Norton’s Irish Pub for about $24 million

Justin Hemmes has added a fourth pub in Sydney’s inner west to his sprawling Merivale hospitality empire, with the acquisition of Norton’s Irish Pub in Leichhardt for about $24 million.

The pub, on the corner of Norton Street and Parramatta Road, joins Merivale’s stable of inner-west hotels, including The Vic on the Park in Marrickville, Queens Hotel in Enmore and the 3 Weeds Hotel in Rozelle, which is set to reopen later in 2021 after a complete revamp.

“It is such a privilege to be part of Sydney’s vibrant inner west; every suburb has a unique energy, and their local pubs play a special role in shaping their culture,” Mr Hemmes said in a statement.

“We’re excited to not only expand our inner-west pub portfolio but reopen doors to the 3 Weeds, a beautiful and much-loved local institution, this spring.”

According to Merivale, Norton’s will continue to trade as normal, and any plans to renovate the pub will be announced “in due course”.

The off-market sale was negotiated by JLL Hotels managing director John Musca and senior vice president Ben McDonald on behalf of hotelier Peter Walker and comes at a time when many pubs are changing hands.

The agents said the sale was hotly contested by many of Sydney’s leading pub owners who were attracted to the growing inner-west market, as well as the fact that the hotel had significant scope for refurbishment, had existing approval for late-night trading and a prominent location on one of the busiest street corners in the suburb.

