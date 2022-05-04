Historic mansion offers endless possibilities in leafy East Melbourne
One of the last great East Melbourne mansions is for sale. Overlooking Fitzroy Gardens, the iconic St Hilda’s is waiting for its next chapter to unfold.
Currently the headquarters of The Police Association Victoria, the historic house and rear office complex offer a rare chance to purchase a prime corner site in the salubrious suburb.
The 2024-square-metre property is expected to sell in the low $20 million range.
The early 20th-century mansion at 1 Clarendon Street, on the corner of Albert Street, offers a range of possibilities. It could be converted into a trophy family home, an upmarket residential development or a boutique commercial building.
The mansion has a fascinating history. It was built in 1907 for tea merchant James Griffiths. He and his wife were involved with Christian missionary work and the house became the Church of England Missionary Training Home for women missionaries. In the 1930s, it became the Church of England Deaconess House.
In the 1960s, it was sold and turned into apartments. It served as the offices of architecture firm Bates Smart from 1982 until 2001, when the Police Association moved in.
Designed by architects Ward and Carleton, the large, two-storey, red-brick building has a distinctive red-tiled roof, balconies and a corner turret. Inside, a large ornate timber staircase, trusswork and stained-glass windows are impressive. It’s an example of medieval revival with some arts and crafts elements.
East Melbourne is highly sought after for its tree-lined streets, historic mansions and the 26-hectare heritage Fitzroy Gardens. The CBD is within walking distance.
Some commercial developments in the Gardens Precinct have been converted recently to residential use.
“The property will generate interest from private families who would seek to convert it into a high-end luxury compound,” says Colliers selling agent Oliver Hay.
The block, one of the last freehold corner sites over 2000 square metres fronting the park, is zoned Commercial 1. The accompanying 1980s offices with 20 car parks are expected to attract a range of buyers.
“Given the zoning and the location of the property, it will appeal to a wide range of uses and it is difficult to pinpoint just one: from high-end office or commercial, education, religious, healthcare and retirement,” Hay says.
Colliers’ agents Hay, Matt Stagg, Daniel Wolman, Leon Ma and Peter Bremner are running an international expressions-of-interest campaign. The vendor is represented by transaction manager Guy Ayres of Relae Property.