Find out why this Sydney bar is buzzing on a Wednesday night

At the youth hostel on Sydney harbour, for instance, there’s work being done to renovate a cafe to offer breakfasts, lunches and dinners, and a bar is to be constructed on the hostel’s rooftop, with stunning views of the Opera House. In Melbourne, at the Flinders Street YHA, a bar is being opened at ground level; in Brisbane’s Upper Roma Street hostel, there’ll be a rooftop bar to make the most of the outlook over the river and CBD while plans are being formulated in Adelaide for a cafe-restaurant to be opened mid-2023.