Knock knock, delivery by drone is at your doorstep

Customers go onto the Wing app, look at the store it’s servicing, pick out the item they require, and then order it. That article, up to a kilogram, is then picked, packed and prepared and taken to the rooftop, where drones are hovering seven metres in the air, already plotting their course. That item is then put onto the packaging dangling by a tether, and the drone speeds off at 110 kilometres per hour to its destination.