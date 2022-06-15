'Proving extremely resilient': The regional market rises

Ollie Ridley, associate, capital transactions at Savills Australia, says a lot more companies are focusing on regional office locations to reduce their overhead costs, helped by a shift in working practices and a focus on flexible and remote working as a result of the pandemic. “In the cities we’re also seeing many companies reducing their office footprint, and subletting some of the space they’re not using,” he says. “But that hasn’t happened in the regions. We’re not seeing that.