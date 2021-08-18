Five boutique hotels for sale in Australia right now

From historic inns to secluded retreats, the boutique hotel sector has something to satisfy every taste.

Small, stylish and sophisticated, boutique accommodation strives to offer first-class comforts with friendly and personable charm. The words “standard” and “run of the mill” have no place here.

If it’s a new lifestyle business you’re daydreaming about, look no further. Here are five boutique listings for sale across the country.

Yeppoon, Queensland

The owners of Coral Inn Boutique Hotel travelled to more than 50 countries across the world, experiencing a vast array of accommodation options, before creating their own hotel in the tropics of the Capricorn Coast.

Inspired by a French boutique-style hotel in the Caribbean and a classic Aussie beach house, it boasts a 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor and an eco-tourism certification.

The brightly coloured hotel now up for sale offers a tempting business opportunity for those looking to live in paradise. In addition to the 12-room hotel, there is also a managers’ residence with room for the whole family.

Price: $2.4 million

Gundagai, NSW

Built in the 1860s, the Old Bridge Inn has stood the test of time.

Tastefully renovated and located next to the Murrumbidgee River, the inn is perfectly suited to hosting weddings, celebrations and meetings. The commercial kitchen, restaurant and bar downstairs are topped upstairs by a boutique B&B. And there’s also a two-bedroom managers residence on the site.

As the historic property is set over 6000 square metres, there is ample opportunity to expand or utilise it in other ways.

Price: Contact agent

Maroochydore, Queensland

After building a reputation as one of Queensland’s hottest new accommodation options, the owners of Loea Boutique Hotel on the Sunshine Coast are selling.

The five-star hotel features 10 stylish rooms and a licensed cafe decked out in an old vintage van on site. Guests can soak up the sun by the magnesium swimming pool.

With limited amenities compared to traditional full-service hotels, Loea is well suited to someone looking to keep things simple while possibly making a tidy profit.

Price: Expressions of interest

Toukley, NSW

The Lakes Resort is, as its name suggests, set right on the Toukley waterfront with 180-degree lake views.

A perfect weekend getaway destination for Sydneysiders, the boutique hotel is set over three blocks. In addition to the original block of six fully serviced apartments, construction finished last year on a modern building with several wings holding 28 self-contained apartments.

Throw in a heated pool, spa, sauna, steam room and boat ramp access and you’ve got yourself a dream vacation getaway.

Price: Expressions of interest

Rocky Hills, Tasmania

If a secluded oasis with staggering ocean and mountain views is your vibe, it could be time to head south to Tassie. The Rocky Hills Retreat, which sits on the well-travelled Great Eastern Drive, is a quiet hideaway close to the popular tourist hubs of Freycinet and Swansea.

With room for just two, the retreat is about as boutique as it gets. A small former church hall was also relocated and renovated on the property, becoming a fully equipped art studio.

Price: Expressions of interest

