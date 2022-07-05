Medicinal cannabis farm listed for sale in Australian first
A medicinal cannabis farm in Tasmania is the first of its kind to be listed for sale in Australia.
As demand for medicinal cannabis products skyrockets in Australia and abroad, the sale will set an industry benchmark for a growing, yet niche, agricultural sector.
The fully operational and licensed facility spans 44.62 hectares near Cressy, south of Launceston, although its exact address cannot be disclosed due to licensing requirements.
ASX-listed cannabis producer ECS Botanics is selling the Tasmanian operation after recently announcing it would divest its hemp food and wellness division, slash operating expenses and focus solely on medicinal cannabis production at its Victorian facility.
CBRE agribusiness managing director David Goodfellow and director Matt Childs are handling the sale process. The agents said they were not aware of any similar previous sales in Australia.
“The sale presents a rare opportunity to secure a new facility and medicinal cannabis compound, with all of the supporting infrastructure, allowing a new operator to continue production from day one,” Childs said.
The vendor had spent years researching and developing the cannabis industry, he said.
Cannabis cultivation for medicinal and research purposes was legalised in Australia in 2016, however, products are available only through a doctor or specialist prescription. Products typically take the form of oils, capsules, creams, lozenges, sprays and granulated flowers.
Data from the Therapeutics Goods Administration shows that approved prescriptions surpassed 122,000 last year, while a further 50,640 have been approved so far in 2022.
ECS grows, dries and manufactures medicinal cannabis flower products at the Tasmanian facility, supplying domestic and overseas markets.
By law, cultivators and manufacturers of medicinal cannabis must be granted a licence by the Office of Drug Control.
“We expect the buyer will have prior experience specific to this industry and will benefit from the ‘turnkey’ status of the asset,” Childs said.
The compound – which includes a security vault, lab room, drying rooms, dehumidifiers, a low THC medicinal cannabis manufacturing shed and offices – was completed last year.
The property had been a grazing-breeding farm. The original shearing shed, sheep yards, timber horse stables and three-bedroom homestead remain on the property.
The Tasmanian facility is licensed to produce tonnes of organic medicinal cannabis annually and Childs said the land and infrastructure would support a significant expansion.
Water entitlements are 64 megalitres per annum, and the farm features a fully automated irrigation and fertigation system.
The compound is fully fenced and includes a CCTV security system with scan entry.
CBRE declined to disclose a price guide for the property. Expressions of interest close on August 3.