Glamour Brisbane home closes in on Teneriffe price record

A modern masterpiece in the heart of Brisbane’s character-home quarter has achieved the nation’s second-highest sale at auction on Saturday.

A local family paid $5.45 million for the inner-city paradise – a figure that’s just more than $200,000 shy of the suburb record.

Perched high on Teneriffe Hill and occupying a 610-square-metre parcel, 16 Walker Avenue might look out of place next to the blue-chip street’s classic Queenslanders, but it didn’t stop a strong opening bid and major cash being splashed.

16 Walker Avenue, Teneriffe QLD 4005
16 Walker Avenue, Teneriffe QLD 4005
4 Beds3 Baths2 Parking
View listing

It also didn’t stop the four-bedroom masterpiece ranking as Teneriffe’s second-highest ever sale, with 34/1 Macquarie Street and 37 Macquarie Street, which both sold for $5.7 million, equally holding the crown.

Auctioneer and Ray White New Farm principal Haesley Cush said after bidding opened at $4.4 million most buyers were pushed to the side, leaving two to battle it.

“I was expecting bidding to open at around $4 million and from that point forward it was just two bidders in what was a well-paced auction of 12 to 13 minutes, which is a small amount of time when you think of the enormity of the money,” Mr Cush said.

16 Walker Avenue, Teneriffe
16 Walker Avenue, Teneriffe: the second-highest sale in Australia at auction at the weekend.

He said the home had been rented out for the past year for $3000 a week thanks to its luxury features, including a designer lift, outdoor kitchenette and a saltwater pool.

The clearance rate on the weekend shot back to almost 80 per cent for the first time in weeks. Fifty-two homes sold under the hammer for a total $32,929,500.

Place Estate Agents Bulimba lead agent Shane Hicks sold 34 Henderson Street, Camp Hill, for $2.12 million after a local family looking to upgrade fought off interstate bidders.

34 Henderson Street, Camp Hill QLD 4152
34 Henderson Street, Camp Hill QLD 4152
5 Beds3 Baths3 Parking
View listing

“We had eight registered bidders on the day and a really big crowd of close to a hundred in the back yard. It was a part of Camp Hill that’s called the ‘St Thomas’s precinct’ after the school, so it’s the favourite,” Mr Hicks said.

A Sydney buyer kicked off the auction with a strong $1.8 million bid before the home was called on the market at $2.1 million.

“The winner was an East Brisbane family with two boys and they had been looking for some time but they had outgrown their cottage there and they wanted to get yard space and they loved it,” Mr Hicks said.

Although it was a happily ever after for the buyers, Mr Hicks said it was quietly devastating for another family, who had specifically auctioned off their home at 8am the same day with the hope they would swoop in and land their dream abode just a couple of hours later.

Mr Hicks also sold the nearby 63 City View Road for $1.907 million – a home he also sold for $1.4 million about a decade ago.

63 City View Road, Camp Hill QLD 4152
63 City View Road, Camp Hill QLD 4152
5 Beds5 Baths2 Parking
View listing

“It’s a very different market today compared to then. If we had three bidders back then we’d be so excited and we’d be saying ‘this is great we might sell this today’,” he said.

“Whereas now, if I had three bidders I’d be disappointed. Obviously, the market is hotter, but the Queensland real estate psyche has changed. It has grown up.” 

In Red Hill, a fierce battle of the first-home buyers raged for 24 Pleasant Street, which eventually sold to a young couple for $1.18 million through Judi O’Dea, of Ray White Paddington.

The cottage, with a kidney shaped pool, two bedrooms and a sprawling back deck, was offered to the market for the first time in 18 years, attracting seven registered bidders.

24 Pleasant Street, Red Hill QLD 4059
24 Pleasant Street, Red Hill QLD 4059
2 Beds2 Baths Parking
View listing

Ms O’Dea said bidding for the turn-of-the-century cottage, with its “hilarious” pool, kicked off at $900,000 but quickly boiled down to just two buyers – the young couple from Ashgrove and a local single woman, who inspected it for the time mere minutes before the auction. 

“I just think it was the charm of the cottage and the fact there is a swimming pool there and it was 506-square-metre parcel of land [that made it so appealing].

“The seller had owned it for over 18 years and for 12 of those years it has been an investment property. After the tenant left, they spent time, money and energy repairing it. It had original stain glass windows and the seller spent $7000 restoring them. I wasn’t sure she would get it back, but she didn’t want them to be wasted.

“In the end they got that money back in spades and that’s a big strong message to sellers and particularly to investors.”

Uncategorized

Buyers pay record $4.6 million for Concord block to knock down and build a dream home

A Sydney family has splashed a jaw-dropping $4.6 million on a parcel of land in Concord after fiercely outbidding developers for a block with a “knock-down house” so they can build their dream home.

The dowdy four-bedroom abode at 12 Barton Street on the prime 860-square-metre lot last changed hands 50 years ago, sparking a thrilling auction on Saturday and setting a suburb record for a patch of dirt, according to selling agent Paul Caradonna, of DIB CHIDIAC.

The sale is just three months after a four-bedroom luxury house at 32 Tripod Street fetched $5.9 million under the hammer, blasting the previous suburb record out of the water by a cool $1 million.

“Right now, in Concord, prices are incredible. We haven’t really seen this before and to see records broken week-in, week-out, whether it’s apartments or homes. We’re now getting the same prices here as the eastern beaches,” Mr Caradonna said.

12 Barton Street, Concord NSW 2137
12 Barton Street, Concord NSW 2137
4 Beds2 Baths4 Parking
View listing

“This [12 Barton Street] is a record price for land in Concord – $4.6 million would typically be a high-end home here, and there’s only a few other homes above this level.

“So, for someone to spend $4.6 million on just land is incredible.”

Mr Caradonna said the auction attracted 14 registered bidders and a crowd of 100 with more than 20 contracts issued before the event.

While just four active bidders battled it out on the day, he said the first bid landed at $3.5 million, which was the initial price guide for the property.

“Most of the registered bidders were locals looking to upsize or they were local developers looking to capitalise on the extreme appetite for duplexes. It was a bit of a relief (for the winning family) and their children were very excited to say the last bid,” Mr Caradonna said. 

12 Barton Street, Concord
Original condition bathroom at 12 Barton Street, Concord.

“I think for something like this you would have normally been looking at the early $3 million mark based on its land size. In fact, a nearby home in October last year sold for $3.4 million, and that was a 1000-square-metre block.

“That’s a huge jump, and normally winter is a quiet period, so it’s going to be interesting to see what happens. But, owner-occupiers lately have been splashing the cash.”

In Maroubra, a sturdy brick family home at 48A Sackville Street sold for a reserve-smashing $4.8 million under the hammer. A local family outbid builders and renovators to land the elevated home with ocean views.

Co-selling agent Peter Tsekenis, of Ray White Brighton-Le-Sands/ Ramsgate Beach, said up to 20 contracts were issued with five bidders battling it out. The buyers paid $600,000 above the reserve.

48A Sackville Street, Maroubra NSW 2035
48A Sackville Street, Maroubra NSW 2035
4 Beds3 Baths4 Parking
View listing

“With this home, I think it was all about the location. It’s close to the water, you can see it from different angles,” Mr Tsekenis said.

“It was a real strong home and it’s tried and tested with concrete slabs and the layout is good. It’s also in a condition where you can live in it now and then redecorate if you put the money in.”

The home was just the second-highest sale price in Maroubra at the weekend, after 309 Storey Street fetched $6.45 million. It rounded out a standout day of auctions that Mr Tsekenis said revealed the strength of the market and buyer confidence, despite rising prices, low stock levels and a looming federal election.

“Clearance rates have been really good, although there’s always that limit where buyers start to get afraid and pull away and that’s the concern, that didn’t hold them back on the weekend,” he said. 

Although dozens of multimillion-dollar sales were transacted from the 557 sold across the NSW capital on Sunday, a handful of cheap-as-chip results in the city’s still-struggling unit sector revealed just how much Sydney remains a tale of two markets.

48A Sackville Street, Maroubra
Twenty contracts were handed out for 48A Sackville Street, Maroubra.

At the bottom end of the list was an unliveable two-bedroom unit at 17/22 Nagle Street, Liverpool, which sold for $285,000 through Elders Real Estate Liverpool.

Selling agent Frank Polistina said the near-dilapidated home was a bankruptcy estate in need of a full renovation and sold to an investor for just more than the reserve price of $260,000.

“That’s why it was so cheap. And, also there’s still an oversupply of units,” Mr Polistina said.

“Anything that anybody bought in the last five years will not be making money because they bought at a premium.”

But, while the struggling apartment sector has provided first-home owners and investors with an abundance of affordable opportunities, he said the gap could soon narrow.

“I’m seeing a shift now and I’m definitely seeing an influx with first home buyers,” Mr Polistina said.

Across the city, a 77.4 per cent clearance rate was clocked across the Saturday auctions in a figure that was slightly up from last week.

The second-highest sale of Saturday was for 14 Cliff Avenue in North Wahroonga, which sold for $6,020,000 through DiJones Wahroonga.

Uncategorized

Fitzroy North time warp sells for $2.5 million after knock-out opening bid

Zoom auctions, Zoom Pilates, quarantining and pivoting.

Some things are now second nature to Melburnians, and the big result for an inner-north terrace at the weekend, contributing to a respectable clearance rate, shows a comfort at buying and selling real estate online during a lockdown.

House-hunters participated in virtual auctions in unexpected numbers, taking the clearance rate to 70.8 per cent, compared with 60 per cent on this weekend last year. Of the 1047 auctions on Saturday, 741 sold and 83 were withdrawn.

This represented a new-found foothold in the digital space by the real estate industry, and a bullishness among buyers and sellers despite the circumstances.

In-person auctions and on-site inspections have been banned under Victoria’s lockdown 4.0 – on the last occasion this happened, the clearance rate plummeted. Not so now.

24 Barkly Street, Fitzroy North
The much-loved and looked-after family home at 24 Barkly Street, Fitzroy North, was last sold in 1955. Photo: Nelson Alexander

In April last year, the average clearance rate was 29 per cent, during a period of restrictions in which, week after week, hundreds of vendors and buyers shelved their plans. The May 2020 clearance rate lifted to 48 per cent, after the reintroduction of in-person auctions and on-site inspections.

Across the city and and regional centres at the weekend, buyers largely appeared to adopt a business-as-usual approach, as auctioneers threw down the hammer behind cameras in their offices and own living rooms, spare rooms and even kids’ playrooms.

In inner-city Fitzroy North, 11 bidders registered for the online auction of the five-bedroom time warp at 24 Barkly Street.

Guided by auctioneer Arch Staver, of Nelson Alexander, six parties bid on the 450-square-metre, double-fronted property, which was in mostly an original retro state and on the market for the first time since 1955.

An opening bid of $2.223 million automatically put it on the market and it fetched $2.525 million for the emotional vendors.

24 Barkly Street, Fitzroy North VIC 3068
24 Barkly Street, Fitzroy North VIC 3068
5 Beds1 Bath3 Parking
View listing

The nearby bilingual German school and direct access to the city on the number 96 tram were drawcards, Mr Staver said. Three of the 11 registered bidders desired the home specifically for the German school, he said.

The home was one of several properties auctioned virtually on Saturday for Nelson Alexander’s Foundation Day, raising about $270,000, which is donated to local charities. About $38,000 from the sale of Barkly Street will go to the Gertrude Street Projection Festival, which nurtures the arts in the City of Yarra.

Mr Staver said auctioning over Zoom was a like watching a “small reality television show” and that the relaxed nature of it suited some buyers who enjoyed bidding without intimidation from the comfort of their own home.

Also in the inner north, Jellis Craig agents needed only 90 seconds to sell the cool former Tomkins Dairy at auction.

The slick conversion on 156 square metres at 3/40 Shaftesbury Avenue, Thornbury, changed hands after a quickly assembled hybrid auction, shattering its $1.43 million reserve.

3/40 Shaftesbury Parade, Thornbury VIC 3071
3/40 Shaftesbury Parade, Thornbury VIC 3071
3 Beds2 Baths1 Parking
View listing

The property was scheduled to be auctioned on Saturday, but at 7.30pm last Thursday a mixture of online and in-person bidders threw their hands in the air. The sale price, which was undisclosed according to listing agent and auctioneer Sam Rigopoulos but was just shy of $2 million, set a price-per-square-metre record for Thornbury.

“The response from the market was phenomenal because of its unique aspect. It’s very Fitzroy-esque,” Mr Rigopoulos said. “People who love the north-side life could see value in getting a warehouse, which is a bit of a dream of a lot of north-siders.

“The buyer pool was not initially Thornbury specific buyers. They just went crazy for it.”

3/40 Shaftesbury Avenue, Thornbury
A north-sider's dream at 3/40 Shaftesbury Avenue, Thornbury. Photo: Jellis Craig

Mr Rigopoulos said his inner-north team sold every property scheduled for auction at the weekend across Fitzroy, Brunswick and Northcote.

It was a similar story for RT Edgar on the Mornington Peninsula, selling all five of its properties in Sorrento and Blairgowrie online — which were booked for weekend auctions.

Auctioneer and agent Clayton Smith successfully sold 687 Melbourne Road, Sorrento, for $2 million, and 48 Caxton Street, Blairgowrie, for $1.217 million.

687 Melbourne Road, Sorrento VIC 3943
687 Melbourne Road, Sorrento VIC 3943
4 Beds2 Baths2 Parking
View listing

Melbourne Road, which had a price guide of $1.5 million to $1.65 million, was “really hot”, Mr Smith said.

“We had four bidders and quite a few others were hoping to join in,” he said. “It had a really nice coastal feel and it is hard to find a four-bedroom home in Sorrento with a tennis court, hence its popularity.”

Mr Smith described Zoom, which he and his team now had a lot of experience with, as a “really good backstop”. His kids’ playroom was converted into a temporary auction house and he said buyers enjoyed seeing the human side of the process.

“Everyone had to embrace it [Zoom] really quickly last year. One of my vendors yesterday, he is 88-years-old, it was first time using it and he nailed it.”

48 Caxton Street, Blairgowrie VIC 3942
48 Caxton Street, Blairgowrie VIC 3942
4 Beds2 Baths2 Parking
View listing
Uncategorized

The Sydney pockets where units are selling faster than houses

Units in highly coveted suburbs are being snapped up more quickly than houses by buyers who are priced out of top locations, new figures reveal.

The pandemic lit a fire underneath the housing market last year as people took refuge in their homes during lockdown and working from home became the norm.

The demand for houses sent prices soaring in every corner of Sydney while units trailed behind as they fell out of favour.

But the apartment market appears to be turning a corner, with buyers snapping up units in the regions of Chatswood, Lane Cove and Pittwater nine days sooner than houses, on average, in the six months to April 2021, Domain data shows.

DSC_2488_arrvnn
Houses are in hot demand but units are beginning to pick up in popularity in a handful of areas. Photo: Peter Rae

Units in these regions were beginning to make some windfall gains on the housing market’s strong price run as buyers were turning to more affordable alternatives, said Nicola Powell, Domain’s senior research analyst.

“Units are selling quicker because buyers are being priced out of buying a house,” Dr Powell said.

Pittwater’s median house price recorded the largest jump across Sydney, rising 22.4 per cent to $2.27 million in the past year to March 2021, Domain data shows.

This staggering increase has left many buyers behind, who are now keen to buy into the unit market as soon as possible, said Joshua Perry of Belle Property Dee Why.

“A huge amount of people have missed out in the area so people are forcing the hands of the vendor and closing the process sooner,” he said.

Days On Market: the top five areas where units sell faster than houses
SA3 Region Houses Units Difference
Chatswood – Lane Cove 83 74 9
Pittwater 72 63 9
Strathfield – Burwood – Ashfield 98 90 8
Kogarah – Rockdale 83 83 0
North Sydney – Mosman 53 53 0

Source: Domain
cre Embed this table

Unit sellers were also motivated to accept offers prior to auction to wrap up a sale sooner because buyers had more to choose from than houses, which have been in short supply for months now, Mr Perry said.

Units were also selling more quickly because tired buyers were making stronger offers on apartments in order to nab something before their loan pre-approvals ran out, said Rebecca Mitchell of Raine & Horne Lane Cove.

“The buyers have been looking for some time and they know what they want and they’re making good, strong offers in the first couple of weeks,” she said.

But the gap between days on market for houses and units looks to be closing, with several inner-city regions recording marginal differences.

DSC_2724_qzaohs
The areas with plenty of units to choose from are taking longer to sell. Photo: Peter Rae

The time it takes to sell houses and units is on an even keel in the regions of Kogarah and Rockdale, North Sydney and Mosman, Cronulla, Miranda and Caringbah, which takes in large swathes of Sydney suburbs close to the CBD.

Dr Powell said apartments were becoming more attractive to investors again due to the city’s improving rental market.

“While we have seen a disruption in the CBD market we’re starting to see investors come back to the market now,” she said. “The fact that we’re seeing the rental market turn a corner in terms of performance means they could be looking to areas like the inner city.”

The areas where units take longer to sell than houses

However, the regions where houses are as rare as hens’ teeth in comparison to the glut of apartments were weighing on the unit market.

Units in the region of Parramatta, which takes in the suburbs of Westmead, Harris Park, Pendle Hill, took more than twice as long as houses to sell.

It was a similar story in the region of Pennants Hill and Epping, where units took on average 65 days longer to sell than houses.

Days On Market: the top five areas where units sell slower than houses
SA3 Region Houses Units Difference
Leichhardt 47 98 -51
Fairfield 90 143 -53
Baulkham Hills 57 113 -56
Pennant Hills – Epping 72 137 -65
Parramatta 50 120 -70

Source: Domain
cre Embed this table

Buyers in the unit market in these areas were spoilt for choice, affording them the time to shop around, said Catherine Murphy of The Agency North.

“A buyer a few years ago potentially had to look at three or four units. There’s now pages and pages of these units that fall into their criteria,” she said. “It’s basically an oversupply versus demand.”

In areas further west of the city, units were lingering on the market because buyers were stretching themselves in order to buy into the housing market instead, said Michael Makrinakis of Ray White Green Valley.

In Fairfield, units were taking one and half times longer to sell than houses as they remained on the market for an average of 143 days compared to 90 days for a freestanding home, Domain data shows.

“If you do see a unit for $550,000 you [might] rather spend a little bit more to get yourself a duplex or a townhouse, something freestanding,” Mr Makrinakis said. “You can get house and land packages for a little more than a unit these days.”

Uncategorized

Buyers rush to cash in on Victoria’s $20K first-home owner grants

First-home buyers are rushing to snap up house and land packages in regional Victoria before the state government’s $20,000 First Home Owners Grant (FHOG) is halved to just $10,000.

Home building companies say land is selling in a matter of hours and they are experiencing a stampede of desperate buyers similar to when the federal government’s HomeBuilder scheme ended in March. 

Victoria’s FHOG of $20,000 has been on offer to first-home buyers building a new home in regional Victoria since 2017, but the recent state Budget revealed this amount would drop to $10,000 after June 30 this year, bringing it in line with grants in metropolitan areas.

Home builders
Home builders will be busy in regional Victoria. Photo: iStock

Metricon’s general manager for regional housing Victoria, Phil Barrett, said the grant change had seen those considering building a new home in regional centres pushing forward plans to cash in.

“We’ve experienced another big rush of sales to secure a new home, similar to the surge we saw earlier in the year when the HomeBuilder scheme drew to a close,” Mr Barrett said. “Right across the state, we’re seeing people who have been considering buying their first home in regional Victoria, with an [extra] $10,000 incentive to make their decision within the next four weeks.” 

Home-builders Burbank had also seen an “immediate increase” in enquiries following the announcement.

“We have seen a significant and ongoing increase in people choosing to build new in regional Victoria, particularly since COVID-19, the federal HomeBuilder grant and the $20,000 state first-home owner grant,’’ national general manager of residential housing Louis Sultan said. 

Regional house and land sales had made up at least a quarter of total sales for Burbank in recent months, he said.

“From February to April this year our regional sales made up 25 per of our total sales – that is up from 16 per cent of total sales in the same period a year ago,” Mr Sultan said. “Ballarat and Bendigo have been particularly strong.”

In Ballarat, house and land packages had been selling out within hours of being listed, making it difficult for buyers to find somewhere to buy.

“The demand is just insane,” Jellis Craig Ballarat partner Matt Wiltshire said. “With land releases, it’s just first-in, best dressed, which we’ve never had to deal with before. Blocks sell out within hours.”

Mr Wiltshire said the demand was likely to continue and believed the drop in the FHOG had not had an impact on the market so far, as first-home buyers were not the only ones buying the packages – upgraders and investors were also part of the market.

The latest release of land in Ballarat –  23 blocks at Conroy’s Green Estate about five minutes from Delacombe – sold extremely quickly, he said.

In Bendigo, it was a similar story. Tweed Sutherland First National director and auctioneer Matt Leonard said there had been no race to buy before the grant halved simply because there were no available house and land packages.

“There’s no land in Bendigo left for sale – it has completely sold out,” Mr Leonard said. “We just sold a subdivision and it sold out really, really quickly.”

That land, at Imagine Estate in Strathfieldsaye, was on offer for a higher price than most first-home buyers would be looking for, Mr Leonard said, with other buyers moving in to snap it up.

There is a growing competition now between first-home buyers and investors on both established and new home builds, with potential landlords looking to cash in on the extraordinarily tight vacancy rates, which are as low as 0.5 per cent in some regional areas.

While the news is great for local communities, who had, until recent years, seen an exodus of young people as they looked for work, it does mean that there could be some longer-than-expected waits for builders or even to process contracts of sale. 

Burbank’s Mr Sultan said first-home buyers who wanted to take advantage of the $20,000 grant before it ended needed to complete all relevant paperwork and have pre-approved finance to buy.

“Pending where our customers are on their new home journey there may be uncontrollable delays due to process times that will impact their eligibility to access the grant,” Mr Sultan warned. “We are working closely with our customers to support them as best we can so they can meet the deadline.”

Uncategorized

A reverse tree-change house in North Fitzroy that achieves a lot in a small space

The clients were apprehensive about much of what Mitsuori Architects was proposing for the renovation of their “reverse tree-change house” in Melbourne’s North Fitzroy.

Even practice partner Matthew Murfett, who was pushing many ideas he admits were “pretty counterintuitive” into the scheme for the extension of the Victorian cottage on a bluestone laneway, confesses he too had moments of feeling “super nervous”.

“Having these projects come to life can be nerve-wracking,” he says.

You might better understand the mutual anxieties when you factor in that a four-member family moving from the suburbs into the inner city wanted a three-bedroom home with two bathrooms on a 138-square-metre site that was a mere 4.2 metres wide.

That’s two stretched strides to accommodate two teens and their parents.

A reverse tree-change house in Fitzroy North.
The 4.2-metre-wide living room is a much-used family chill-out zone. Photo: Michael Kai

Added to the mix were the facts that, with connections to the timber industry, the clients wanted to use big exposed structural timbers – in this case recycled wharf timber – and that Mitsuori was opting for a dark material palette featuring stained ply and exposed brick retrieved from the original building.

“Normal intuition,” says Murfett, “would have been to make it fine and not quite so dark. But in the context of an industrial location, we opted to keep it rugged.”

The house, which had been much altered over the decades, could be stripped out from the front wall to the back “giving us the chance for reinvention”.

A reverse tree-change house in Fitzroy North. Recycled floors and fascinating shadow-play animate the upper hallway.
Recycled floors and fascinating shadow-play animate the upper hallway. Photo: Michael Kai

So much about what the architects achieved in what is now a light-washed home with a 6.5-metre-high skylight void over the living room, an aerial bridge to a very private upper back deck, and a stairway that splits in two directions to access the two upper bedrooms, is brilliant – if somewhat creatively contrary.

“But we backed ourselves,” Murfett says.

Despite the clients’ repeating misgivings about “shoehorning” the main bathroom downstairs into a “titchy” 1.9-metre-wide space that was mostly under the stairs, Mitsuori introduced that “critical two-level skylight right in the middle of the build” that funnels light down into three spaces, and also ventilates the little bathroom.

A reverse tree-change house in Fitzroy North. The central skylight above a very small main bathroom makes it breathe and makes it bright.
The central skylight above a very small main bathroom makes it breathe and makes it bright. Photo: Michael Kai

In spite of further client concerns about tucking the front upstairs bedroom “literally into the roof space”, it works because it has views across rooftops and, like the other teen bedroom up the other stair branch, is so private that doors can be left open to borrow the hallway space.

That long hallway, the high skylight void and the fascinating folded geometry of the ply-lined upper volumes “all unfold as all-in-one materiality, [helping] all the spaces to feel cohesive”, Murfett says. In other words, it can be experienced as deceptively larger than such a small house footprint would ordinarily suggest.

A reverse tree-change house in Fitzroy North.
An aerial bridge and a tall void over the living room make a very small house feel big. Photo: Michael Kai

For Mitsuori, tight sites are a challenge to relish. As they say on their website, “a small footprint is no barrier to functionality”. And, Murfett adds, “Tight sites push you to create some really unexpected outcomes.”

Sighting the white-painted brick cottage along the laneway edge introduces an unexpected profile where “the horizontality subtly kicks up” into the glass-sided upper addition that makes a full grab for the north light.

A reverse tree-change house in Fitzroy North. Dark kitchen cabinetry and a dark mirror reflect the recycled brick wall.
Dark kitchen cabinetry and a dark mirror reflect the recycled brick wall. Photo: Michael Kai

For privacy, the lower panes are frosted. For sun control, the whole glazed element can be shaded by external louvred blinds that can block out, or create horizontal shadow lines leading the way to the back deck.

The family of four – who moved from the suburbs to Fitzroy, Murfett says, “to allow their teens to engage with all things inner city” – found no spatial compromise even during the long months of Melbourne’s 2020 lockdown.

In fact, he says, they enjoy their little house so much they’ve asked Mitsuori to come back and incorporate the back deck into the house for a home office as they’re electing to spend more time working from home.

“That will make it a three-bedroom house with study,” he says, with a note of satisfaction.

www.mitsuori.com

A reverse tree-change house in Fitzroy North.
The owners were going to commission street art but realised they enjoyed shadows on their wall more. Photo: Michael Kai

 

Uncategorized

Sydney restaurateurs go bananas for $11.5m Queensland farm

Two former Parramatta restaurateurs have boosted the flood of capital into horticulture by paying $11.5 million for a premium banana, avocado and custard apple farm west of Cairns in Far North Queensland.

Records show Andrew and Geraldine Coulson, the former owners of Lachlans restaurant at Old Government House in Sydney’s western metropolis, acquired Lankester’s Farm at Walkamin in the Atherton Tablelands from Lankester Bananas founder Michael Lankester.

The Coulsons sold Lachlans, one of Parramatta’s top restaurants in March last year. They settled on Lankester’s Farm at the end of March this year.

Ms Coulson is a member of the Howe family, which founded Walkamin-based Howe Farming Group, the largest avocado grower in Queensland and also a grower of bananas and coffee.

While Ms Coulson is a shareholder of Atherton Tablelands-based business Howe Farming and the sister of managing director Dennis Howe, The Australian Financial Review understands Lankester’s Farm was acquired independently by the Coulsons.

The 123-hectare farm, first developed by Mr Lankester in 2009, is home to 29,200 Lady Finger variety banana plants, 3,700 trellised KJ Pink variety custard apple trees and 5,025 Shepard and 780 Hass variety avocado trees across two blocks at Hansen Road and Kennedy Highway.

Included in the sale was a 389 megalitre allocation from the Mareeba Dimbulah Water Supply Scheme and a modern homestead.

Previously put up for sale in 2017, Lankester’s was sold by Peter MacPherson of Nutrien Harcourts Queensland Rural.

Mr MacPherson declined to name the buyers, but said they were a local family.

“It’s a good result for a very good farm in a good area,” Mr MacPherson told The Australian Financial Review.

“The horticulture sector in the Tablelands is quite buoyant as is beef cattle. Food production businesses are very popular.”

Danny Glasson, a director at valuation firm Herron Todd White, was more emphatic about the sale, writing in the group’s monthly property report that it “set new value levels” for irrigated red soil horticulture in the Mareeba district.

“The farm was extensively developed with an award-winning pavilion-styleresidence and modern shed infrastructure considered well above the district standard,” Mr Glasson wrote.

“The purchaser is understood to have paid a significant premium toacquire the farm which is in close proximity to its existing avocado operations.”

While labour scarcity remains a challenge for growers due to the closure of international borders since the start of the pandemic, high commodity prices and low interest rates are fuelling investment into the horticulture sector.

The most stark example of this appetite has been the lengthy and ongoing tussle between Macquarie and Roc Partners for Vitalharvest, owner of a $300 million portfolio of fruit orchards leased to Costa Group.

“Over the past year, the ANZ World Commodity Price Index has reported a solid upward trend of commodity prices which has consolidated over the first quarter of 2021,” wrote Karina Salas, a research director at Colliers in the firm’s latest Agribusiness Research and Outlook Report.

“Commodities like dairy, meats and horticulture products are currently transacted at levels above their respective historical long-term averages,” Ms Salas wrote.

“Taking into account this trend, the outlook of the Australian agribusiness sector is promising and is expected to be supported by the solid and continuous global demand for food and the consistent capital expenditure growth seen in the sector over the past three decades.”

The Colliers report also noted that Australian horticulture has one of the smallest exposures to potentially volatile global export markets – 20-30 per cent of production – compared with almost 100 per cent for cotton and wool and 68-75 per cent for meat and livestock.

Wahroonga’s largest land offering in years fetches $6.95m at auction

One of the largest land offerings in Wahroonga sold for a collective $6.95 million at auction on Saturday, snapped up by a group of homeowners and investors.

The four adjacent blocks – two vacant and two with homes in a state of disrepair – were owned by electricity supplier Ausgrid. It was the first time they had hit the market in more than three decades.

The properties, which span more than 3000 square metres, were once home to the rail workers constructing the north shore train line as well as housing a transformer station and a company training facility.

The homes were from a bygone era when the suburb was more working-class than the upmarket pocket of the leafy north shore it is today. As one long-time local said, the street was “not nearly as salubrious as it is now”.

DSC_4258_ye4i7g
The original worker's cottage at 21 Isis St, Wahroonga was the only one left in the block of four. Photo: Peter Rae

While the blocks at 25 and 27 Isis Street were vacant land, the homes at numbers 21 and 23 were left in a state of disrepair.

Local heritage protection for number 21, the only site with an original workers’ cottage, dashed the hopes of developers who were eyeing the row of four for development potential, said agent Alex Mintorn of McGrath Wahroonga.

“The heritage conservation worried some developers as to what they might be able to do so the conservation has really protected the young families from competing against professional parties,” Mr Mintorn said.

The price guides of between $1.35 million and $1.5 million were far cheaper than Wahroonga’s median house price, which reached $2.05 million after jumping 6.6 per cent in the 12 months to March 2021, Domain data shows.

DSC_4328_lztzcf
The set of four properties were almost the only ones left unrenovated in this coveted pocket of Wahroonga. Photo: Peter Rae

The blocks were a rare find in a highly sought-after suburb where homes are held for several generations, land supply is hard to come by and there are almost no developments proposed. The highly regarded Knox Grammar School is also nearby.

“Rare as hen’s teeth,” Mr Mintorn said. “In such an expensive, prestigious area, this is a great opportunity at this price point.”

As a result, the auctions attracted stiff competition from 29 registered bidders.

Bidding for the first, number 21, opened at $1 million and was over within minutes after about a dozen bids of $50,000 and $100,000.

It sold for $1.85 million – $550,000 above reserve – to Wahroonga local and seasoned property investor Gary Leach, who plans to restore the home with the help of his builder son who lives across the road.

DSC_4365_cdhjh0
The auctioneer confirmed that Ausgrid contractually obliged itself to remove the three mature-aged gum trees on the vacant land by settlement. Photo: Peter Rae

All the underbidders then moved next door, to number 23.

The three-bedroom house sold within minutes for $1.81 million – $210,000 above reserve – to a local family who were planning to knock down and rebuild.

The remaining buyers walked next door to try their luck on vacant land. The auction opened at half a million dollars and eventually sold for $1,665,000 – $365,000 above reserve – to a family who had relocated from Melbourne.

By the final block, the buyers and crowd were growing weary and some started to walk off, no longer able to brave the cold.

The corner block at 27 Isis Street sold for $1,625,000 – $325,000 above reserve – to another owner-occupier who was hoping to build their dream home.

The successful buyer of the first property was relieved in the end.

“I’ll be honest with you,” they said, “I was a little bit worried at the beginning but when the house next door – which is nowhere near as good – sold for $1.81 million, only a $40,000 difference, I was quite happy with that with my buying price.”

Uncategorized

Architect’s own first house in South Gippsland snapped up in seven days

Before he entered architectural practice, in fact at the “naive” juncture “when I’d literally just graduated”, Nic Russo designed a house for he and partner Lauren on an interesting block at Kilcunda on the raw South Gippsland coast.

This house of design trialling that came out of the ground in 2009 and was added to almost a decade later to expand it to a five-bedroom residence with peep-through views to Bass Strait, came to market very recently.

Architect Nic Russo's own first home is for sale. In the nature of experiment, the rear wall of the living room in the extension can completely open to the outdoors.
In the nature of experiment, the rear wall of the living room in the extension can completely open to the outdoors. Photo: Jenna Russo

Because it was so individual, the realtors gave it a longer than usual Expression of Interest campaign that was due to close on June 21.

The concrete block, Corten steel, Cypress pine and glassy structure with a footprint that could be read as an unusually arranged response to sloping land, was also given a highly optimistic price range of $1.65-$1.8 million.

Architect Nic Russo's own first home is for sale. Spaces borrow through views from each other, making a small house feel larger.
Spaces borrow through-views from each other, making a small house feel larger. Photo: Jenna Russo

For a week, all involved in marketing 10-12 Coal Mine Road, held their breath.

Yet, it sold in seven days and at a smidge over the top price. That action by buyers he is yet to meet, instantly squelched Russo’s long-held concern that in a small-town on Victoria’s south eastern seaboard, “we might have over capitalised? There just weren’t many houses like this in the area”.

10-12 Coast Mine Road, Kilcunda VIC 3995
10-12 Coast Mine Road, Kilcunda VIC 3995
5 Beds3 Baths4 Parking
View listing

There aren’t, of course, houses like the Russo’s place specifically because it evolved as a rookie’s laboratory of ideas. The co-director of Branch Studio Architects tells that in the creative process, “I did not hold back”.

“It was an opportunity to pro-type philosophies that became a series of beautiful, conceptual collisions,” he says.

In the split-level, two-storey build, the design investigations became room volumes that “nuance into each other so that everything feels like one space; places of verticality that are really nice, and a house that sits lightly on its site”.

Taking every opportunity to harness north light, install shelter from the wind “because the weather never comes from just one direction”, and exploit the view to the sea via the gap beneath an old railway trestle bridge, the building grew with its family, and “it’s worked so well”.

Architect Nic Russo's own first home is for sale. Now a rail trail, the old trestle bridge gives the house a keyhole look at Bass Strait.
Now a rail trail, the old trestle bridge gives the house a keyhole look at Bass Strait. Photo: Jenna Russo

But opportunity recently knocked when a bigger block with wider sea views became available “and we jumped”.

“We always said we’d only leave for more land and a better view and we’ve just purchased a beautiful view”.

It’s all been so spontaneous that not even doodles for the new house have begun to emerge. “We had to sell this to take that next step,” he says.

Yet if Russo remains true to Branch’s modus operandi, the new place will be another unique, ageless response to the attributes and opportunities of a half hectare so nearby the three children can stay at their primary school.

As it is when working for clients, so it will be in the Russo’s second address: “We never really know what a house will be like. We don’t have a typology because what is very important to us is context”.

It was the whole premise for purchasing and implanting a first home in a rural area by the ocean.

Architect Nic Russo's own first home is for sale. The library space has a 5.5m high ceiling volume.
The library space has a 5.5-metre ceiling volume. Photo: Jenna Russo

“In those days, Kilcunda was a sleepy little town with a small community of residents,” Russo says.

The 2016 census put the population at just under 400. Yet like so many regions within commuter reach of Melbourne, in these Covid times, “it’s a different town now”. As the house sale has just demonstrated: “it’s hot!”

Even with the original 120 square metre starter home having been extended, Russo reckons “it’s still a very small house… 220 square metres. It just doesn’t look it because each space borrows from the next so that it’s all really adaptable with an interesting array of spaces that are lively and dynamic in terms of light, texture and sound”.

Uncategorized

Sydney auctions: Maroubra house sells for $6.45m, or $950,000 above its price guide

A tightly held house in Maroubra has fetched $6.45 million under the hammer on Saturday, selling some $250,000 above its reserve and $950,000 above its price guide.

Half a dozen buyers, all local owner-occupiers looking to upgrade, registered to bid on the six-bedroom house at 309 Storey Street.

It was one of 962 homes scheduled to go to auction in Sydney on Saturday.

By evening, Domain Group recorded a preliminary clearance rate of 77.4 per cent from 720 reported results.

DSC_4529_am20op
The winning bidders for the Maroubra house. Photo: Peter Rae

While the home had a price guide of $5.5 million, bidding opened below that at $5 million and buyers did not shy away as five parties threw their hats in the ring.

The price rose in $100,000 increments for most of the sell-off before the hammer fell at $6.45 million to a local family who were upsizing.

309 Storey Street, Maroubra NSW 2035
309 Storey Street, Maroubra NSW 2035
6 Beds4 Baths3 Parking
View listing

The well-maintained home and its panoramic views from Maroubra Beach to Kurnell was bound to achieve such a strong result, said Ray White NSW chief auctioneer Alex Pattaro.

DSC_4461_qfqr84
Auctions are still drawing large crowds and strong competition. Photo: Peter Rae

The home, sold through Ray White Maroubra and South Coogee’s Nader Hotait, last traded for $330,000 in 1985, records show – the price rising 20-fold over three decades.

Maroubra’s median house price jumped 19.4 per cent to $2.15 million in the year ending March 2021, Domain data shows.

5 Percy Street, Rozelle NSW 2039
5 Percy Street, Rozelle NSW 2039
4 Beds2 Baths3 Parking
View listing

In the inner west, a double-fronted cottage at 5 Percy Street, Rozelle, sold for $4 million to an upsizing Balmain family.

Seven parties registered to bid, but a knock-out opening offer of $3.6 million – well above the price guide of $3.2 million – blew almost all the competition out of the water.

It was a two-horse race from there, flying past the $3.4 million reserve and selling for $600,000 above it.

The four bedroom house was on a 406-square-metre block that had a pool and a triple-lock up garage, which is rare, said Chad Egan of Cobden & Hayson Drummoyne.

“It is a very, very strong result … we’ve still got buyers within that price point who are still active,” Mr Egan said.

The property last sold for $780,000 in 2005, records show, the price rising more than five times in 15 years.

Rozelle’s median house price rose 2.9 per cent to $1.75 million in the year to March 2021, Domain data shows.

17 Schumack Street, North Ryde NSW 2113
17 Schumack Street, North Ryde NSW 2113
5 Beds4 Baths2 Parking
View listing

In North Ryde, an architect-designed home by ARC Homes Australia at 17 Schumack Street fetched $3.35 million.

Eight parties registered to bid but only half participated after the auction started bang on the price guide of $2.8 million.

It sold for $200,000 above its reserve to a young couple from Neutral Bay.

The home was a development project that was built to sell. It traded through selling agents Trisha Guo and Benjamin Mulae of Atlas Northern Districts.

The home last sold for $1.32 million in 2018, records show, the price more than doubling in three years after the block was redeveloped.

North Ryde’s median house price reached $1.68 million after it rose 7.7 per cent in the past year to March 2021, Domain data shows.

Uncategorized